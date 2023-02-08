Netflix Canada begins its password-sharing crackdown. Here’s what to know

Netflix has announced a set of new features to be rolled out in Canada and other countries to help clear the confusion about when and how a member can share their account access with others.

The new features are aimed to give members “greater control over who can access their account,” Netflix said in a statement Wednesday.

“A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features,” the company said. One of these features will allow members to set a primary location ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account, they added.

There will also be another feature that will allow members the ability to manage who has access to their account from the company’s new Manage Access and Devices page.

Netflix said the new features will be rolled out more broadly in the coming months, starting Wednesday in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

