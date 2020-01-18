News January 18 2020 2:08pm 00:58 N.S. hockey group rallies to support P.E.I. rival Hundreds of people turned up at the Sackville Arena on Saturday morning to show their support for a small P.E.I. town that lost its rink to a fire a few days after Christmas. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6431371/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6431371/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?