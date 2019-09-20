Canada September 20 2019 4:01pm 02:28 N.S association calling for more money to support growing number of newcomers Nova Scotia has welcomed more newcomers this year than in any previous year and now ISANS is calling for funding support. Aya Al-Hakim has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5931163/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5931163/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?