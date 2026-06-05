Victim suffers “life-threatening injuries” after Bow Tr. collision

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The Calgary Police Service says a person is fighting for their life after a serious crash in the southwest on Friday afternoon.

Police have closed the intersection of 37 St. and Bow Trail SW after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

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Officers describe the victim’s injuries as “serious” and “life-threatening.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police are asking all Friday afternoon commuters to avoid the area.

— More coming…