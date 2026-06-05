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1 comment

  1. Coleman Kintop
    June 5, 2026 at 8:09 pm

    They seriously need to revise this intersection. Make the pedestrian walk phase its own phase during rush hour, separate from the protected left turn phase. The angle of this intersection is absolutely horrible and practically induces collisions like this. I don’t know why the city doesn’t do anything about it. Every driver who’s ever interacted with this intersection says it sucks. Yet nothing is done, and more people die or get seriously injured. For shame.

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Victim suffers “life-threatening injuries” after Bow Tr. collision

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 6:51 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigate the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian at the corner of 37 St and Bow Tr. SW on June 5, 2026. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian at the corner of 37 St and Bow Tr. SW on June 5, 2026. Kevin Billo / Global News
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The Calgary Police Service says a person is fighting for their life after a serious crash in the southwest on Friday afternoon.

Police have closed the intersection of 37 St. and Bow Trail SW after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

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Officers describe the victim’s injuries as “serious” and “life-threatening.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police are asking all Friday afternoon commuters to avoid the area.

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