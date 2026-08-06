Sewer pipe failure forces Toronto food bank to close

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A Toronto food bank that serves about 650 families each week has temporarily closed after a major sewer pipe failure.

Operations were suspended on July 31 after a sewer pipe failed at the Allan Gardens Food Bank’s location inside St. Luke’s United Church on Sherbourne Street, the organization said in a news release Thursday.

The food bank will remain closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

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The board of directors said that “out of necessity,” it has decided to look for a new, permanent location. The organization said the move is intended to ensure long-term stability and safety.

“We are actively looking for a new space so we can get back to doing what we do best: taking care of each other,” Benjamin Blais, director of the food bank, said in the release.

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“While this infrastructure issue is a temporary setback, our commitment to our neighbors is unshakeable.”

The food bank receives no government funding. It relies entirely on private donations and community support, according to the release.

The organization said it provides two to three days of food to about 650 families each week.

It is asking landlords, donors and community partners who can help find a new location to get in touch.

Updates on reopening and relocation plans will be shared as they become available, the release said.