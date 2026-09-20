Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rising use of AI in Canadian courtrooms creates divide

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 20, 2026 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rising use of AI in Canadian courtrooms'
Rising use of AI in Canadian courtrooms
Canadian courts are seeing a rise in use of artificial intelligence sparking access to justice and valuable work experience from law students away, experts say.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian courts are seeing a rise in use of artificial intelligence, giving some access to justice while taking valuable work experience away from law students, experts say.

Tom Macintosh Zheng, co-founder of Courtready, a website that offers tools and databases advising firms about AI, said the number of AI use has been climbing from 104 in 2025 to 142 in 2026 so far.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They’re using AI because they can’t afford a lawyer,” said Macintosh Zheng, noting over 80 per cent of people using the technology are self-represented.

Watch video above for the full story.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices