Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in N.S. charge Halifax man with sexual offences against 2 youths

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been record-breaking reports of sextortion and online sexual exploitation. Kendra Slugoski has more in Family Matters – Mar 9, 2021

The RCMP in Barrington, N.S., have charged a Halifax man for allegedly committing sexual offences against two youths.

In a release, police say they received a report that two youths in the Barrington area had been lured “for a sexual purpose by a man.”

“Police began an investigation and determined that both youths had been lured for sex over a social media platform by the man,” it said. “The man made arrangements with the youths to pick them up and then took them to a property where he sexually assaulted them.”

Read more: Man charged with child luring and pornography in rural Nova Scotia

The release said officers determined the suspect was a 28-year-old from Halifax and contacted him with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police. The man turned himself in on Nov. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Kane Story Buchanan of Halifax has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHalifax Regional Police tagNova Scotia RCMP tagsexual offences tagman charged with sexual offences tagNS child luring tagsexual offences against youth tagyouth sexual offences tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers