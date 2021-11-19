Police in N.S. charge Halifax man with sexual offences against 2 youths

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Barrington, N.S., have charged a Halifax man for allegedly committing sexual offences against two youths.

In a release, police say they received a report that two youths in the Barrington area had been lured “for a sexual purpose by a man.”

“Police began an investigation and determined that both youths had been lured for sex over a social media platform by the man,” it said. “The man made arrangements with the youths to pick them up and then took them to a property where he sexually assaulted them.”

The release said officers determined the suspect was a 28-year-old from Halifax and contacted him with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police. The man turned himself in on Nov. 17.

Kane Story Buchanan of Halifax has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.