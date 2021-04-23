N.B. man charged with sexual offences after allegedly luring teenage girls over Snapchat

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Hoyt, N.B., has been charged with child luring and sexual offences following two reports of sexual assaults of minors in Oromocto.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said Daniel Leigh Hewitt, 35, appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court via tele-remand Thursday morning and was charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual touching.

Those charges stem from reports of two incidents on Jan. 21. They involved teenage girls who were lured to meet a man they had communicated with over the multimedia messaging app Snapchat.

Police said the suspect used the display name “DL” and the username “Standy506” on Snapchat, and they believe he also used other platforms to communicate with other people.

“Anyone who may have interacted with Daniel Leigh Hewitt on Snapchat, or on other social media platforms, is asked to contact police,” said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a release. “We need to know if there are other possible victims so we can ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

Hewitt was remanded in custody pending a court appearance on April 26.