Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

N.B. man charged with sexual offences after allegedly luring teenage girls over Snapchat

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been record-breaking reports of sextortion and online sexual exploitation. Kendra Slugoski has more in Family Matters – Mar 9, 2021

A man from Hoyt, N.B., has been charged with child luring and sexual offences following two reports of sexual assaults of minors in Oromocto.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said Daniel Leigh Hewitt, 35, appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court via tele-remand Thursday morning and was charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual touching.

Those charges stem from reports of two incidents on Jan. 21. They involved teenage girls who were lured to meet a man they had communicated with over the multimedia messaging app Snapchat.

Trending Stories

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

Police said the suspect used the display name “DL” and the username “Standy506” on Snapchat, and they believe he also used other platforms to communicate with other people.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who may have interacted with Daniel Leigh Hewitt on Snapchat, or on other social media platforms, is asked to contact police,” said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a release. “We need to know if there are other possible victims so we can ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

Hewitt was remanded in custody pending a court appearance on April 26.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew BrunswickSexual AssaultNew Brunswick RCMPChild LuringSnapchatMinor

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers