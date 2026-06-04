Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s time for change’: N.B. Green Party Leader David Coon to step down

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 1:17 pm
2 min read
A man stands at a podium wearing a suit in front of numerous microphones. View image in full screen
Green Party of New Brunswick Leader David Coon announces on June 4, 2026, that he will step down. Coon will remain as leader until the party chooses his successor. Anna Mandin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After 14 years on the job, Green Party of New Brunswick Leader David Coon announced Thursday he will step down once a new leader is chosen.

The decision, he said, comes as he approaches his 70th  birthday, while noting that the party is “in great shape.”

“I want to make sure that the new leader has a runway of two years or so to introduce themselves to New Brunswickers and to prepare for the election in 2028, because it’s going to be an important one,” he said during a media availability.

Coon played ‘a historic role’ in Green representation

Coon was elected in 2014 as the first Green MLA in the province.

The party, which is separate from the national Green Party of Canada, garnered 51,558 votes in the most recent 2024 provincial election and is currently represented by two MLAs — Coon and deputy leader Megan Mitton.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Green Leader Elizabeth May said in an interview that Coon has been pivotal in Green representation in the country.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“David Coon has played for sure, forever, a historic role in the growth of Greens across Canada and the breakthrough win in New Brunswick,” she said.

Coon will remain as an MLA and is open to running again in the next election.

“I think with a new leader, we’ll move to a new level of support in the province. A new leader who can generate a new level of excitement with new perspectives, new ideas, and I’m convinced that we’ll see the party support grow significantly in the province,” he said.

“It’s time for a change, to freshen things up,” he added.

Future leadership to be decided

In a release, the party said it will make an announcement on a leadership convention in the coming weeks. Mitton said she’ll think about running.

“Today is about David,” said Mitton in a scrum after the announcement. “I’m not going to make any announcements or anything today, but what I do want to talk about is the contributions that David has made — he’s changed New Brunswick politics forever.”

This comes while the federal Green Party’s Fredericton-Oromocto riding association remains de-listed on Elections Canada’s website more than a year after the party said an “error” caused it to be involuntarily de-listed.

Story continues below advertisement

But both Coon and May are optimistic about the future of Green representation in New Brunswick.

“David Coon has set a very high bar and big shoes to fill for the next leader of the Green Party of New Brunswick,” May said.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices