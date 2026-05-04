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Politics

Canada’s Greens say Fredericton riding association de-registered because of ‘error’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
A vote sign is taped to the wall at a polling station on federal election day in Vancouver, on Monday, April 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A vote sign is taped to the wall at a polling station on federal election day in Vancouver, on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
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The Green Party of Canada says it’s working to regain registered status for a key riding association in New Brunswick.

The Greens have confirmed to The Canadian Press the Fredericton-area association was de-registered because of an “administrative error.”

Canada’s chief electoral officer announced on Saturday that the Fredericton-Oromocto riding association had been de-registered.

The riding was called Fredericton before its boundaries were expanded for the 2025 general election to include more of nearby Oromocto.

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Jenica Atwin became the first Green MP in Atlantic Canada when she won the Fredericton riding in 2019.

Atwin later crossed the floor to the Liberals and won the seat again in 2021, and is now running for mayor of Fredericton.

Click to play video: 'Former MP joins race to become Fredericton’s next mayor'
Former MP joins race to become Fredericton’s next mayor

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