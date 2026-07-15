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1 comment

  1. Vinny
    July 15, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    His mpp were living the high life on the backs of taxpayers. Party of fiscal responsibility everyone.

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Canada

Ford government looks to change rules after PC MPPs bill $120K for Toronto hotel rooms

By Colin D'Mello & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during an announcement regarding the province uploading ownership and maintenance of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, in Toronto on June 4, 2026. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during an announcement regarding the province uploading ownership and maintenance of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, in Toronto on June 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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As Progressive Conservatives MPPs face a wave of backlash over hotel room expenses, the Ford government is now looking to eliminate a category that allows elected officials to bill taxpayers for overnight stays under “special circumstances.”

Global News was first to report on the hotel room expenses incurred by members of the Progressive Conservative government who live within driving distance of Queen’s Park.

All submitted the expenses under a “special circumstance” designation normally reserved for emergencies.

Tourism Minister Stan Cho, who lives less than six kilometres away from Queen’s Park, was scrutinized after billing taxpayers for more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel room stays.

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On Wednesday, the Ontario NDP revealed that 20 PC MPPs charged taxpayers a total of $120,000 over the course of several years to stay in downtown Toronto hotel rooms, despite living within 50 kilometres of the Ontario Legislature.

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Those expense categories are controlled by the Board of Internal Economy — a legislative body, comprised of members from all official parties, along with the Speaker, that oversees the financial affairs at Queen’s Park

In an attempt to diffuse the growing scandal, the Ford government announced it would look to change the rules that govern provincial MPPs by removing the “special category” designation.

In a letter to members of the board, Government House Leader Steve Clark said he would look to scrap the policy altogether.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said she would support the measure, but said the government members need to come clean about the expenses.

“Show us the receipts, let’s see them,” Stiles said, calling on the government to show a full accounting of the hotel bills along with proof of repayment.

“The problem wasn’t the rule, the problem was that you were abusing the rule and they know it.”

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