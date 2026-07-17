Pilot training will happen in Canada if Ottawa buys Gripen jets, Saab says

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Saab says it will work with Canadian company CAE on a domestic training, flight simulation and support program if Ottawa decides to buy its Gripen jets.

In a media statement, the companies say the deal would mean critical operational and mission systems information would stay in Canada under Canadian control.

1:38 Canada, Sweden will continue conversations on Gripen fighter jet deal, Joly says

The Swedish jet maker has been trying to convince the Canadian government to buy some of its Gripen E fighters for the country’s new fleet.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has been reviewing whether to proceed with its contract to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

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The review started after U.S. President Donald Trump took office and began his trade war, and the Liberals have not said when they will make a decision on the planes.

Saab said this spring some of its jets destined for Ukraine could be built in Canada if Ottawa decides to add the Gripen to its fleet.