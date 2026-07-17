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Canada

Pilot training will happen in Canada if Ottawa buys Gripen jets, Saab says

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Defying ‘Buy American’: Canada proposes purchasing Sweden’s Arctic surveillance planes instead of U.S. jets'
Defying ‘Buy American’: Canada proposes purchasing Sweden’s Arctic surveillance planes instead of U.S. jets
WATCH ABOVE: Defying 'Buy American': Canada proposes purchasing Sweden's Arctic surveillance planes instead of U.S. jets – May 27, 2026
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Saab says it will work with Canadian company CAE on a domestic training, flight simulation and support program if Ottawa decides to buy its Gripen jets.

In a media statement, the companies say the deal would mean critical operational and mission systems information would stay in Canada under Canadian control.

Click to play video: 'Canada, Sweden will continue conversations on Gripen fighter jet deal, Joly says'
Canada, Sweden will continue conversations on Gripen fighter jet deal, Joly says

The Swedish jet maker has been trying to convince the Canadian government to buy some of its Gripen E fighters for the country’s new fleet.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has been reviewing whether to proceed with its contract to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

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The review started after U.S. President Donald Trump took office and began his trade war, and the Liberals have not said when they will make a decision on the planes.

Saab said this spring some of its jets destined for Ukraine could be built in Canada if Ottawa decides to add the Gripen to its fleet.

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