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Weather

Ontario wildfires prompt Winnipeg air quality warning

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 12:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’re on standby’: Defence Minister McGuinty asked about feds’ role in Ontario wildfire aid'
‘We’re on standby’: Defence Minister McGuinty asked about feds’ role in Ontario wildfire aid
RELATED: 'We’re on standby' — Defence Minister McGuinty asked about feds’ role in Ontario wildfire aid
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Winnipeg is subject to an air quality warning as wind blows wildfire smoke towards the city, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.

Southeasterly winds are blowing in smoke from blazes burning in northwestern Ontario, according to the yellow-level warning. The smoke may cause poor air quality and reduced visibility at times.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” it cautions, adding that those risks intensify for infants and kids, people who are 65 or older and pregnant people.

Exposure to the poor air quality may cause symptoms including eye, nose or throat irritation, a mild cough and headaches, ECCC said. Wheezing, chest pains and severe cough were listed as possible signs of a more serious reaction.

Chris Pascoe, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba who researches lung disease, said the smoke and smog Winnipeg is seeing this summer isn’t too different than what it experienced last year as parts of Manitoba dealt with intense wildfires.

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“Most of what’s causing the issue right now is what we call particulate matter. That’s the little pieces of soot and ash, if you will, that’s suspended in the air,” he said.

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The smaller the particle, the easier it is for them to enter a person’s lungs and, potentially, their circulatory system and bloodstream, Pascoe said.

“They’re very small, very fine particles and that’s what makes it look smoky. And if the sun was peeking out, it would probably make the sky look yellow or orange,” he said.

“Wildfire smoke tends to be a lot more immediate and acute, meaning high levels of this pollution come in on days like today, they blow out [and] it’s clear for a bit. Then, they blow back in.”

The risks of prolonged exposure to smoky, wildfire-afflicted air are currently unclear, Pascoe said.

ECCC is advising residents to avoid letting in poor-quality air by keeping doors and windows shut, though it notes that staying cool during extreme heat is also important. The weekend forecast for Winnipeg expects sunny conditions and temperatures to reach 32 C on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Sinus Specialist on Wildfire Smoke'
Sinus Specialist on Wildfire Smoke

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