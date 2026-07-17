As Ontario wildfires rage, Canadian Forces on ‘standby’ to help: minister

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The Canadian Armed Forces are on “standby” to help Ontario deal with the impacts of the wildfires raging in the northern regions of the province, Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Friday.

“The minister for emergency preparedness is engaged and has been dialoguing for constant touch with the province now for probably two weeks in anticipation of what’s happening,” McGuinty said.

He added, however, that “no formal requests have come from that department to the Canadian Armed Forces.”

“We’re on standby. Our personnel’s on standby. Equipment’s on standby. But we are helping under other authorities now to airlift people out, to move people out. We’re waiting for a more formalized ask,” he said.

0:48 Time-lapse video shows growth of Pemberton fire

Currently, the province and the emergency preparedness department are “apparently capable to handle the situation,” he said.

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“If it gets to a level where they require a more direct and immediate support from the Canadian Armed Forces, like always, the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces will be there,” McGuinty added.

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If the military is called in to help, the assistance could include evacuations, the minister said.

Heavy rain now falling over some of the fires in northwest Ontario. It won’t be enough to put them out but it will limit their spread and reduce the copious amounts of smoke being produced. Unfortunately also new lightning strikes which could spark new fires. ⚡️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3eznhz50ph — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 17, 2026

A slew of forest fires continues to burn across northern Ontario, with flames already razing communities such as Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

The Ontario government and the Assembly of First Nations have called on Ottawa to provide immediate support, while other provinces such as Alberta have deployed firefighters and water bombers to help.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his government is in close contact with its counterparts in Ontario and is ready to help as needed.

Officials say there are 136 active fires in the northwest region, with 63 out of control, along with another 44 in the northeast.

Environment Canada says the hazy, smoky conditions in some areas could temporarily improve Friday, but for others, they could persist into the weekend.

— with files from The Canadian Press