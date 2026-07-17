Record turnout expected for Penticton Peach Classic Triathlon, boosting local economy

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Preparations are underway in Penticton, B.C., for the 43rd annual Peach Classic Triathlon, with organizers expecting a record-setting turnout that is also anticipated to provide a significant economic boost to the community.

More than 1,100 athletes have registered for this year’s event, an increase of nearly 60 per cent over last year.

“We’re really excited about the growth and we actually brought back the kids race this year as well, which used to exist in town quite a while ago, so we’re really excited,” said Drew Mitchell, the president of the Penticton Triathlon Club.

Participants have travelled from across British Columbia and beyond, with many making a weekend vacation out of the race.

“I’d heard so many things about the Peach, the Peach Classic,” said Kim Klassen, who travelled from Calgary to take part in the event. “It’s a doable distance from Calgary. We could bring our dog. We could just make a vacation out of it.”

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Organizers attribute the event’s continued growth to a combination of strong marketing, support from municipal and provincial partners and Penticton’s reputation as a premier destination.

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“It’s beautiful,” he said. “We swim, then they go up Vancouver Hill. It’s a bit of a shot in the head right up there — it’s a bit stiff — but then they ride up the Naramata Bench. Is that not just a beautiful place?”

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The influx of competitors, along with family members and supporters, is expected to generate at least $1 million in economic activity for the city.

“We’re right in the thick of it,” said Kendra Mitchell, general manager of the Kettle Valley Beach Resort. “It’s just exciting to see this event grow. The amount of people that are coming in to do the race, obviously, we benefit from that.”

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Mitchell said the hotel is fully booked for the weekend with all hands on deck ready to serve guests.

“We have lots of guests that are staying here,” Mitchell said. “The restaurant is going to be busy, so it’s really exciting for us to see.”

For many competitors, their plans go well beyond just swimming, biking and running while in the South Okanagan city.

“A little shopping, a little eating, and enjoying that canal cruise,” Klassen said of her plans after crossing the finish line.