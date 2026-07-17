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8 comments

  1. Anne Davis
    July 17, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    I have 2 thoughts. Perhaps he could come help our firefighters, or alternately, blow some of his wind on it to put them out. I would call him an a** but that would imply he’s useful.

  2. Brian Doreen
    July 17, 2026 at 4:19 pm

    Where this info coming from 2 out of 3 networks wouldn’t carry his rant speech last night and 3rd cut it off. Maybe sleepy joe have to get up and change sleepier Donnie.

  3. Richard
    July 17, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    We should ask the US to clean up our snow removals in the winter for Colorado storms

  4. Try This
    July 17, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    Moron! Wildfire smoke is the exact same smoke that people inhale around a campfire. Has he never been in the forest (including those in the US) they cannot be ‘maintained’ or ‘brushed’.
    Ford is right, we send our firefighters to the US during their fires. Why are they not sending troops north… Too busy fighting Iran.

  5. Canadian
    July 17, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    So will Canada do the same thing for American fires and start to charge full price for our help fighting fires in the USA when help is asked for?

  6. April Holt
    July 17, 2026 at 4:13 pm

    This man is a nutbar. I love how he thinks Canada is so powerful we can control the way the wind blows. Only in the United States can they beef about nature and make someone responsible.

  7. Ken Anderson
    July 17, 2026 at 4:13 pm

    What a total moron Trump is however I’m not stating anything that we didn’t already know. Let’s get grandpa back on his meds US residents please.

  8. Anonymous
    July 17, 2026 at 4:11 pm

    That’s it were sending the geese :P

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Canada

Trump says he’ll be ‘holding Canada responsible’ for wildfire smoke

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs US cities as air quality plummets'
Wildfire smoke from Canada engulfs US cities as air quality plummets
Smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires blanketed major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., New York and Detroit, prompting air quality alerts across more than a dozen states. Canadian officials reported 859 active wildfires, with 113 considered out of control and more than 2.38 million hectares burned so far this season. Poor air quality prompted health warnings and disrupted daily life across several U.S. states. "It was 389 when I woke up today. So that was the worst that I've ever seen," said Detroit resident.
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U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to hold Canada accountable for wildfire smoke blowing across the border, vowing the cost will be added to the American tariffs.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday afternoon.

He said the wildfire smoke amounts to “Willful Negligence” and is “becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

Trump also mentioned in his post that he would be calling Prime Minister Mark Carney “to find out what they are going to do about it.”

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Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says U.S. should send wildfire support ‘rather than complain’ about smoke crossing border'
Doug Ford says U.S. should send wildfire support ‘rather than complain’ about smoke crossing border

American politicians in Congress have criticized Canada’s response to the wildfires that have burned across the country in recent days, including with remarks that “sovereignty comes with responsibility.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that while he “truly believe[s] the Americans are good neighbours,” he added: “if there’s some politicians out there chirping away, well, maybe what you should do rather than complain is send support, send help, because we have done the exact same thing for our American friends. And that’s what you’re supposed to do.”
Since 1982, Canada and the U.S. have been a part of the Canada/United States Reciprocal Forest Fire Fighting Arrangement, which is “an exchange of diplomatic notes is the legal instrument for resource exchange between [Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre] CIFFC member agencies and United States Federal Fire Management Agencies.”
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