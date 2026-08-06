Saskatoon 2026 Exhibition wraps up Thursday night

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It’s the last day of the so called “8 Best Days of Summer,” with the Saskatoon Ex coming to a close at midnight on Aug. 6.

One of Saskatoon’s biggest events of the summer drew huge crowds, with more than 150,000 people in the first five days.

Organizers say the Monday of the long weekend saw the biggest crowds with security having trouble clearing paths for the parade.

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And with new additions this year, organizers had their focus on keeping people on fairgrounds.

“We put a lot of amenities like better seating, more shade, more activities on the midway that they could just be engaged in, to have more fun and just generally enjoy themselves more,” said Peter Jelinski, signature events manager for Prairieland Park.

Weather played a factor, with some very hot, windy days. Weather-related cancellations hit some rides, especially on Sunday.

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A new feature to catch a break from the weather was a giant canopy in the middle of the midway. Organizers say it will be a permanent addition.

Overall, Jelinski says this year was a hit. “A thousand surveys were filled out and the main message that we got was, ‘it was fun, it was accessible, and it was good for all families’.”

Watch the video above for more on the 2026 Saskatoon Ex.