Toronto’s waterfront shuttle pilot unveils prices ahead of launch

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Toronto’s new waterfront shuttle boats will cost $15 to ride, it has been revealed, as the pilot project launches on Lake Ontario.

The new service is being organized by Waterfront Toronto, the city and the Toronto Port Authority, which jointly announced they had selected York Bay Marine Services to operate the route.

The service launches on Friday and will run daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until September.

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“The East-West Water Shuttle pilot is an exciting step in bringing Toronto’s waterfront closer together,” George Zergarc, CEO and president, Waterfront Toronto, said in a statement.

“It creates a new way for residents and visitors to experience the harbour, connect to key destinations, and enjoy some of the city’s newest public spaces. We’re proud to help launch this pilot and look forward to seeing how it can shape the future of movement along the waterfront.”

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The shuttle will depart hourly, accommodate 12 passengers and make three stops:

Ookwemin Minising, Port Lands

Yonge Street Slip

Portland Slip / Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

The operators said it can run every 30 minutes with extra boats, if required.