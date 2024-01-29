Menu

World

Kate Middleton released from hospital 2 weeks after abdominal surgery

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 9:34 am
2 min read
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been released from a private London hospital and will continue to recover at home after undergoing abdominal surgery two weeks ago, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

The Princess is “making good progress” in her recovery, the palace wrote, after the successful surgery on Jan. 16.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concludes.

At home, the Princess will be surrounded by her family as her recovery continues, including future king William, the Prince of Wales, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The palace did not provide further details about the Princess of Wales’ health, but said her condition wasn’t cancerous, according to the Associated Press.

When the 42-year-old was admitted to The London Clinic for the planned surgery, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess would be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” based on her doctors’ advice. Easter, this year, falls on Mar. 31.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace added at the time.

Prince William cancelled his public appearances while his wife was in hospital and it is possible he will scale back his engagements during her recovery.

Plans for a widely speculated royal tour to Italy in March are also believed to have been postponed.

King Charles III was also admitted to The London Clinic recently for a separate medical concern. On Friday, he underwent an unspecified corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

The palace says the King’s condition is benign and that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

It says he will require “a short period of recuperation” following the procedure.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield

