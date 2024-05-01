Pro-Palestinian encampment enters 5th day at McGill with court ruling expected

Send this page to someone via email

McGill University, Montreal police and protesters awaited a court ruling Wednesday morning as pro-Palestinian activists remained on campus grounds for a fifth day.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed officers are waiting on a decision on a provisional injunction sought by two students to end the protest at the campus.

On Tuesday, a lawyer representing the two students asked a judge to order a “restricted area” preventing five pro-Palestinian groups from protesting within 100 metres of every building at McGill’s downtown campus for 10 days. A decision is expected Wednesday.

Meanwhile, McGill asked police for assistance in dismantling the encampment after failing to persuade the protesters to end what the school has called an illegal action.

Police confirmed they received the request and mulled “different possible avenues” to respond in a way that favours a “peaceful outcome.”

The move comes after pro-Palestinian protesters pitched their tents Saturday, calling on both McGill and Concordia universities to divest from Israel-connected funds.

It follows a wave of similar protests on campuses across the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

— with files from The Canadian Press