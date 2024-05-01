Menu

Canada

Pro-Palestinian encampment enters 5th day at McGill with court ruling expected

By Kalina Laframboise & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Gaza protests: McGill asks Montreal police for help with pro-Palestinian protesters
McGill University is asking Montreal police for help to remove pro-Palestinian protesters from an encampment on its campus. Mike Armstrong explains how police are reacting to the request, and how lawyers have gone to the Quebec Superior Court hoping to ban protests within 100 metres of the school.
McGill University, Montreal police and protesters awaited a court ruling Wednesday morning as pro-Palestinian activists remained on campus grounds for a fifth day.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed officers are waiting on a decision on a provisional injunction sought by two students to end the protest at the campus.

On Tuesday, a lawyer representing the two students asked a judge to order a “restricted area” preventing five pro-Palestinian groups from protesting within 100 metres of every building at McGill’s downtown campus for 10 days. A decision is expected Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Meanwhile, McGill asked police for assistance in dismantling the encampment after failing to persuade the protesters to end what the school has called an illegal action.

Police confirmed they received the request and mulled “different possible avenues” to respond in a way that favours a “peaceful outcome.”

The move comes after pro-Palestinian protesters pitched their tents Saturday, calling on both McGill and Concordia universities to divest from Israel-connected funds.

It follows a wave of similar protests on campuses across the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

