Share

Canada

Protesters at McGill encampment demand university divest from Israel

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 7:59 pm
3 min read
Protesters at McGill hold encampment 'with no end in sight', demand university divest from Israel
About a hundred people have set up an encampment on McGill campus this weekend demanding the university divest from Israel-connected funds. They say there is no end to their demonstration in sight.

Joining their U.S. campus counterparts, the students say they want the institution to cut millions in financial ties with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

A woman who spoke to Global News on-site claimed to be the encampment’s spokesperson but refused to give her name said the demonstration is calling for the university to divest from all holdings that finance the Israeli military and are “complicit in the violence.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Signs and banners are shown attached to a fence next to a pro-Palestinian demonstration at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Signs and banners are shown attached to a fence next to a pro-Palestinian demonstration at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“This involves weapons manufacturers and some real estate agencies as well,” she said. She added the student groups are equally calling for an academic boycott with Israeli institutions.

Documents on McGill’s website show the institution holds investments in companies including Lockheed Martin, a defence contractor that has sold fighter jets to Israel.

Demonstrators present on Sunday told Global News they are committed to staying until the university commits to their demands. The encampment was set up on Saturday, with around 20 tents and multiple fences in place creating a barricade. Dozens of signs were present that read, “You are funding genocide,” “Free Gaza now” and saying the protest stood in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and people in Gaza.

This comes as a wave of similar protests have taken place across U.S. university campuses in the past week, inspired by the demonstration at Columbia University in New York.

Some schools have seen many police interventions, dozens of students arrested, allegations of antisemitism stirring fear on campus and some politicians calling for the National Guard to get involved to dismantle the camps.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In an updated statement sent to Global News Sunday evening, McGill said members of the university community have the right to freedom of expression and assembly within the bounds of the university’s policies as well as the law, but added that “erecting tents without approval violates both.”

“I have watched in horror what is happening at Columbia University, and other U.S schools,” said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather in a video posted to X, demanding that the school administrators, local police and city officials step in and remove the demonstrations to ensure student safety. “We need to make sure that other students feel safe accessing campus for their final exams, that are coming up.”

Quebec’s Higher Education Minister Pascale Dery said in a statement on Sunday that she was “very concerned about the unauthorized encampment at McGill University,” adding that she was in close communication with the school. “It is up to the university to make the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of students as we enter exam week.”

As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday Montreal police say the protest had remained peaceful with no arrests or need for police intervention.

They said officers are present and ready to help the McGill security team if needed and are remaining vigilant and following the situation closely incase it escalates.

Global reached out to Jewish student group organizations on Sunday for a response but did not hear back.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People work on a sign during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
People work on a sign during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Israel-Gaza: Columbia students boo House Speaker Mike Johnson, dozens arrested across U.S.
