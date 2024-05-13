Taylor Swift fans outraged after baby spotted sleeping on concert floor

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift fans have nothing but bad blood for a concertgoer who appeared to let their baby sleep on the floor of a Paris arena during an Eras Tour concert late last week.

Photos of the incident shared to X (formerly Twitter) on May 10 show a baby lying on the floor of La Défense Arena, next to a bag of merchandise. A grown-up, presumably a parent or guardian, although that has not been confirmed, is seen standing over the young child.

A Swiftie who originally posted the pictures said the baby was spotted in the standing-room area of the arena. In one photo, the child appears to be sleeping with noise-cancelling headphones over their ears.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The user later clarified that they were not the original photographer, and according to multiple news outlets, the now-deleted post read: “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”

Since the original post was deleted, others have shared the photos.

get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME pic.twitter.com/U8xrIbHCcS — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

X user @whatamind13 shared an additional photo of the 45,000-person capacity venue from one of Swift’s shows, illustrating a jam-packed floor pit.

just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting. pic.twitter.com/ooyYBs02E8 — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

The photos quickly went viral, with fans expressing their outrage and calling out the baby’s guardians.

“As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine being them into a concert at all. i understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. you should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection,” wrote one person.

“Wtf…wouldn’t a baby find it overwhelming too, it looks like they may have ear protectors on but even so it wld still be loud, chaotic, lots of movement & flashing lights etc :/ I don’t see the point in taking a baby to a concert tbh they are not gonna even know what’s going on,” another weighed in.

“Literally if there was an emergency and everyone had to rush to exit that baby would get stepped on or injured. It’s literally so upsetting to me I can’t even,” another shared.

A spokesperson for the La Défense Arena told Page Six that the “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

A section of the arena’s website states that the arena “doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume.”

Swift has not addressed the incident, nor has the concertgoer who brought the child to the concert. The baby’s parent(s) remain unidentified.