10 festive decor ideas for your Canada Day celebration

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready for the ultimate summer bash brimming with red, white, and a whole lot of Canadian pride! Planning an unforgettable Canada Day party involves a few key ingredients.
For food, a mixed spread of traditional Canadian fare with modern fusions and ethnic cuisine might be a welcoming delight. Imagine a table laden with classics like ketchup chips, BeaverTails, Nanaimo bars, lobster rolls, Hawaiian pizza, Montreal smoked meats, and artisanal Canadian cheeses. Complement these with global delights such as Korean BBQ beef poutine, Jamaican patties, empanadas, and curry meatballs. Keep the festivities lively with a selection of Canadian craft beers, ciders, wines, and pre-made cocktails–and don’t forget the iconic Caesar!
Setting the right ambiance is crucial to elevate the experience. While you curate the perfect playlist, we’ve got the decor covered with these fantastic Canada Day ideas to make your celebration truly unforgettable.
Add Canada-themed cushions
Swapping cushions is not only one of the easiest ways to update your Canada Day decor, but also provides a comfortable backrest for your guests at the table and outdoor seating.
Consider touches of Canadian plaid
First brought to Canada by Scottish settlers, the red and black plaid, or similar versions of tartan, have made their way from lumberjacks to home decor. From throws to pillows, we love how it reminds us of cozying up by a fire at a cabin or cottage.
Wow with a Canadian-inspired tablescape
Be sure to deck out your primary gathering spot with Canadian-inspired accessories like wood-made centrepieces and red and white napkins and plateware.
Create an inviting drink station
Toast to Canada Day with a festive drink station stocked with DIY cocktail and mocktail ingredients, plus a variety of Canadian craft beers, wines and ciders. It’s the perfect setup to keep everyone refreshed and in high spirits!
Comments