6 items our beauty editor is loving this month

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I hand-select which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

The miracle barrier repair cream

Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream Like magic in a bottle, this Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream practically adds a real-time filter to my skin. Despite trying numerous redness-banishing products in the past, none compare to this gem. Infused with a powerful ceramide-building complex, redness-reducing boerhavia diffusa root and antioxidant-rich cica, it instantly soothes and repairs the skin’s lipid barrier—perfect for sensitive skin types. I used to rely on tinted moisturizer before stepping out; now, I can’t leave the house without this cream. $89 on Amazon

The long-lasting lippie

CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain in Sugey Girl Oh, how I love a good lippie—especially when it imparts a natural finish that lasts. This CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain had a viral moment on TikTok, so I knew I had to try it. The subtle stain of this dreamy pink hue enhances my pout’s natural colour, for a barely-there-but-still-there look that stays put throughout the day. It doesn’t transfer either! This lipstain also offers a spectrum of vibrant shades for those who crave a bold splash of colour. $13.47 on Amazon

The glow-y sunscreen stick

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick I’ve been a fan of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Dew Drops for what feels like forever. When I heard the brand was transforming this beloved product into a stick form with SPF, I was immediately sold. This *chef’s kiss* formula feels just like the dew drops but with the added convenience of being able to glide it all over your face. The overall glow makes me feel like I’m walking around with glass skin—and who doesn’t want that? The best part is I know I’m getting sun protection and skincare in one. $41 at Sephora

The easy-to-blend cream bronzer

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Bronzer Bronzer meets skincare? Immediately, yes. As someone who has struggled to find products that are right for my skin, I’m constantly on the hunt for makeup that doubles as skincare. Lately, Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer Bronzer has been my go-to for an added glow. It blends seamlessly into my skin and leaves it feeling hydrated for hours. A little goes a long way with this formula—I apply just a couple of dots to the high points of my cheeks and an even smaller amount to the bridge of my nose for a natural, sun-kissed appearance. $43 at Shoppers Drug Mart

The sublimely scented deodorant

Athena Club All Over Deodorant in Coconut Sparkle I’ve never found a deodorant I loved, until Athena Club’s Coconut Sparkle formula came into my life. Now I have a forever favourite. Indulgent, luxurious and perfect for all-day freshness, applying this deodorant has become a daily treat, thanks to its irresistible scent. It glides on effortlessly and leaves no white residue—seriously, *no* residue. Made with clean ingredients, it’s gentle even on my sensitive skin. And I don’t stop at my underarms; I like to swipe this all-over formula across my collarbone for an added scent. $13.97 at Walmart

