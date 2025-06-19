SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

6 bronzers for sun-kissed skin without the sun

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 19, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
best self tanners View image in full screen
Just glow with it.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re after a sun-kissed glow or a deep bronze without the UV damage, the perfect self-tanner can make all the difference. From foolproof lotions and face mists to customizable drops, speedy mousses and on-the-go sprays, we’ve rounded up the best formulas for every skin tone and routine–just glow with it.

 

Best overall

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bae Self Tan Set
This all-in-one tanning set checks every box: streak-free, fast-drying and infused with firming botanicals for a vacation glow that feels like skincare. Perfect for jet-setters and self-tan pros alike.
$96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best self-tan drops

Bondi Sands Self Tan Drops
Mix a few drops into your go-to moisturizer and watch the glow build. These customizable drops are ideal for on-the-go radiance–no mitt or rinse-off required.
$26.47 on Amazon (was $29.86)

The full-sized tanning mousse is also a bestseller!

 

Best face tan mist

Nuda Canada Face Tan Water
This refreshing facial mist gives a gradual, even tan with zero orange tones. Spritz and glow–no need to blend. It’s skincare-meets-sunless tanning in one simple step. Bonus: Nuda is a Canadian brand!
$47 on Amazon $45 at Well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim – $36.99

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen – $17.97

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion $15.98

 

Best tanning lotion

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer & Self Tanning Body Lotion
A drugstore classic for good reason, this firming lotion gradually builds colour while smoothing skin texture, making it a summer staple you can slather and go.
$13.97 on Amazon $15.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best on-the-go self tanner

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mini Kit
Pressed for time? This TSA-friendly kit gives you control over your tan depth–rinse in one to three hours depending on your vibe. Pop it in your weekend bag and glow on.
$27 on Amazon $27 at Sephora

 

Best tanning spray

Bioderma Photoderm Self Tanner Spray
No mitt, no problem. This ultra-fine mist delivers an even, natural-looking bronze with just a few spritzes. Perfect for topping up your glow between beach days.
$20.24 on Amazon (was $22.94) $20.24 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Divine Hydration Hair Conditioner – $9.99

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask $29.99

Sliick At Home Waxing Kit – $29.99

