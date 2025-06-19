6 bronzers for sun-kissed skin without the sun

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re after a sun-kissed glow or a deep bronze without the UV damage, the perfect self-tanner can make all the difference. From foolproof lotions and face mists to customizable drops, speedy mousses and on-the-go sprays, we’ve rounded up the best formulas for every skin tone and routine–just glow with it.

Best overall

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bae Self Tan Set This all-in-one tanning set checks every box: streak-free, fast-drying and infused with firming botanicals for a vacation glow that feels like skincare. Perfect for jet-setters and self-tan pros alike. $96 on Amazon

Best self-tan drops

Bondi Sands Self Tan Drops Mix a few drops into your go-to moisturizer and watch the glow build. These customizable drops are ideal for on-the-go radiance–no mitt or rinse-off required. $26.47 on Amazon (was $29.86)

The full-sized tanning mousse is also a bestseller!

Best face tan mist

Nuda Canada Face Tan Water This refreshing facial mist gives a gradual, even tan with zero orange tones. Spritz and glow–no need to blend. It’s skincare-meets-sunless tanning in one simple step. Bonus: Nuda is a Canadian brand! $47 on Amazon $45 at Well.ca

Best tanning lotion

Best on-the-go self tanner

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mini Kit Pressed for time? This TSA-friendly kit gives you control over your tan depth–rinse in one to three hours depending on your vibe. Pop it in your weekend bag and glow on. $27 on Amazon $27 at Sephora

Best tanning spray

