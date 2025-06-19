SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

8 best melt-proof makeup picks for hot summer days

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 19, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
best melt-proof makeup View image in full screen
Look fresh – not frazzled – all season long.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot days call for cool makeup–formulas that can handle heat, humidity and whatever your summer schedule throws your way. Whether you’re swiping on a jelly tint for a beachy flush, locking in your look with a shine-blurring powder or defining your gaze with a no-budge liquid liner, these melt-proof essentials have serious staying power. Read on for fuss-free options that keep you looking fresh–not frazzled–all season long.

 

e.l.f. Perfect Finish HD Powder
This translucent pressed powder sets makeup and controls shine without caking–a must for steamy summer days. The silky formula blurs and mattifies in one sweep, keeping your look fresh and locked in.
$7.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
Heat, humidity and even surprise downpours are no match for this waterproof wonder. It lengthens and volumizes without flaking or smudging, making it a go-to for long summer days.
$11.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

best melt-proof makeup
MILK MAKEUP Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain
This refreshing jelly tint delivers a sheer, dewy flush that won’t budge. Swipe it on lips and cheeks for a heat-proof pop of colour that stays put through sweaty commutes and sun-drenched hangs.
$36 at Sephora

 

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Lip Stain
Designed for high-impact staying power, this peel-off lip stain leaves behind a vibrant tint that won’t melt, fade or transfer–perfect for sipping summer spritzes.
$16 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Dove Whole Body Deodorant Cooling Spray – $12.97

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover – $27.19

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $349.99

 

Rimmel London Natural Bronzer
For a golden glow that lasts, this waterproof bronzer stays put for up to 10 hours–ideal for whatever the season throws your way.
$7.99 on Amazon (was $9.45)
More Recommendations

 

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Part hydrator, part highlighter, this lightweight glotion melts into skin for a sunlit glow without the slip. Layer it under or over makeup to keep your glow going strong in the heat.
$16.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette
Beat the heat and sculpt like a pro. These blendable powders are designed to stay put, letting you highlight and define without fading, even in the height of summer.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
This cult-favourite liner lives up to its name. Whether you’re battling humidity or a midday meltdown, the smudge-proof tip glides on smoothly and stays crisp all day.
$29 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Q-tips Cotton Swabs – $4.47

Story continues below advertisement

Batiste Dry Shampoo Tropical Exotic Coconut – $10.47

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap – $27.99

