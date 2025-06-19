8 best melt-proof makeup picks for hot summer days

By Adriana Monachino
Hot days call for cool makeup–formulas that can handle heat, humidity and whatever your summer schedule throws your way. Whether you’re swiping on a jelly tint for a beachy flush, locking in your look with a shine-blurring powder or defining your gaze with a no-budge liquid liner, these melt-proof essentials have serious staying power. Read on for fuss-free options that keep you looking fresh–not frazzled–all season long.
This translucent pressed powder sets makeup and controls shine without caking–a must for steamy summer days. The silky formula blurs and mattifies in one sweep, keeping your look fresh and locked in.
Heat, humidity and even surprise downpours are no match for this waterproof wonder. It lengthens and volumizes without flaking or smudging, making it a go-to for long summer days.
This refreshing jelly tint delivers a sheer, dewy flush that won’t budge. Swipe it on lips and cheeks for a heat-proof pop of colour that stays put through sweaty commutes and sun-drenched hangs.
Designed for high-impact staying power, this peel-off lip stain leaves behind a vibrant tint that won’t melt, fade or transfer–perfect for sipping summer spritzes.
For a golden glow that lasts, this waterproof bronzer stays put for up to 10 hours–ideal for whatever the season throws your way.
Part hydrator, part highlighter, this lightweight glotion melts into skin for a sunlit glow without the slip. Layer it under or over makeup to keep your glow going strong in the heat.
Beat the heat and sculpt like a pro. These blendable powders are designed to stay put, letting you highlight and define without fading, even in the height of summer.
This cult-favourite liner lives up to its name. Whether you’re battling humidity or a midday meltdown, the smudge-proof tip glides on smoothly and stays crisp all day.
