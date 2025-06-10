Susan Yara: From newsrooms to skincare stardom – how one journalist built a beauty empire

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Susan Yara speaks, there’s a sense of clarity and purpose that feels earned – honed through years in front of the camera, behind the scenes and in the fast-paced world of beauty entrepreneurship. From broadcast journalism to founding the skincare brand Naturium, Yara’s career reflects a rare mix of reinvention, intuition and grit. Today, she’s one of the most influential voices in beauty, but her journey started in the world of hard news.

From News to Digital Media Pioneer

Yara began her career believing she’d be a traditional news reporter. After graduating, she landed her first role in New York City covering local news. But the rigid structure of hard news didn’t quite fit. “It just wasn’t exactly what I liked,” she recalls. That realization led her to pivot into lifestyle journalism, landing at Forbes at a pivotal time – right as the publication was beginning its digital transformation.

Being part of Forbes’ early push into dot-com media gave her a front-row seat to the evolving nature of content. From there, she went on to help build digital platforms for People, PopSugar and NewBeauty. The experience eventually inspired her to start her own venture: Mixed Makeup, a YouTube channel aimed at skincare and cosmetic education.

Becoming the Brand

When Yara first started Mixed Makeup, she approached it like a magazine. “I wasn’t thinking of myself as an influencer,” she explains. She focused on high-quality content, often featuring multiple people and treating herself more as a journalist than the face of the brand.

But as influencer culture evolved, so did her strategy. Viewers wanted personality, relatability and consistency – and that meant more of her. “At some point it really shifted where I became the personality,” Yara says. That personal branding move would eventually fuel her success – not only as a creator but also as a founder.

Building Naturium

Years of studying skin and beauty through content – and listening closely to her audience – led to a realization: there was a gap in the skincare market. High-performance products were either overpriced or under-delivering. People, including her own mother, were hesitant to use luxury skincare regularly for fear of “wasting” it.

So she launched Naturium, a line of science-backed skincare products designed to be effective yet affordable. “The only time you really see results with your skin is if you’re consistent,” she explains. “And to be consistent, you need products that you can afford to actually use.”

Her strategy was smart, data-driven and deeply rooted in community insight. Unlike brands that spend heavily on packaging and marketing, Yara poured 80% of Naturium’s budget into the formulas. The goal? Deliver clinical-level skincare that people could trust – and afford.

In 2022, Naturium was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty, a move that gave the brand global distribution power. “We needed the power of a bigger company,” Yara says, pointing to the logistical challenges of scaling an indie brand. With Naturium now in major retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart and Amazon, the acquisition has only amplified what Yara and her team started.

Despite the sale, she remains actively involved. “They wanted us to stay on board and do exactly what we’re doing – just with their help,” she says. The partnership has allowed her to keep building the brand’s identity while expanding its reach.

Marketing with Authenticity

As someone with deep roots in digital strategy, Yara is refreshingly non-gimmicky when it comes to marketing. Naturium doesn’t rely on flashy influencer campaigns; instead, it focuses on authentic word-of-mouth. “We like to find people who naturally talk about the product,” she explains. Her team prioritizes micro-influencers, real customers and genuine reviews – often turning passionate user testimonials into paid ads.

This approach mirrors her own standards as a creator. “I always needed to try a product and develop a real opinion before I could ever do a sponsorship,” she says.

Breaking Beauty Myths

One of Yara’s biggest missions has been education. She challenges the idea that expensive skincare is inherently better and debunks misleading claims around “medical grade” labels. Her content emphasizes consistency over quick fixes and ingredient efficacy over brand prestige.

“The truth is, skincare is just a cosmetic,” she says. “It’s not a prescription. You have to use it every day for at least six weeks before you see real results.”

Finding Fulfillment in Impact

Despite her high-profile career, Yara remains grounded by one simple reward: helping people. “Almost every time I leave the house, someone tells me I helped change their skin,” she says. For Yara, that’s the most fulfilling part of the job.

Advice for Aspiring Creators and Entrepreneurs

When asked for advice, Yara gets personal. “People talk a lot about imposter syndrome, but if you’re working hard, you deserve to be here,” she says. Her philosophy? Build relationships, embrace community over competition and trust your instincts. “Nobody’s success has ever stopped my success,” she adds. “The more I support people, the more they support me.”

From a newsroom rookie to the founder of one of skincare’s most buzzed-about brands, Susan Yara’s journey is a testament to the power of evolution, connection and showing up – consistently. Just like great skincare.

What is Susan Currently Loving?

The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash Say hello to The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash – your new bestie for smooth, happy skin! It gently smooths away pesky bumps, tackles those stubborn ingrown hairs and evens out your skin tone, especially on your back and arms. Yara swears by starting her routine with this little wonder to keep problem areas in check. $18.69 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $21.99)

Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash After The Perfector, treat your skin to Natruium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash for a burst of hydration and a radiant glow. It leaves skin nourished and perfectly prepped for lotion. $36.64 on Amazon

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum Yara applies the Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum almost every morning and has been obsessed with it for ages! It’s her must-have for brightening her skin and keeping it protected all day. $33.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Naturium Multi-Peptide Advanced Serum She also uses the Naturium Multi-Peptide Advanced Serum every morning for its anti-aging and hydrating powers. Packed with peptides that act as humectants, it plumps her skin and keeps it beautifully hydrated all day. $39.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer The Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer melts like milk into the skin, combining the refreshing lightness of a toner with the lasting hydration of a cream. Yara uses this as a gentle, hydrating toner for her dry, sensitive while traveling because it’s watery, milky and easy to absorb. $48.5 on Amazon

Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick The Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bonzer Stick is her favorite bronzing stick is one of her staples. Creamy, blendable, and perfect for that sun-kissed, just-back-from-vacation vibe. $33.00 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder sets makeup beautifully without settling into fine lines – perfect for mature skin. $53.00 at Sephora

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm - Latte Naturium’s Phyto-Glow Lip Balm is the perfect swipe of juicy hydration and glow – cushiony, nourishing and just the right amount of shine for everyday radiance. $14.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo Yara loves this duo for its neutral pink undertone and high-quality finish. Creamy on one side, silky on the other, for the perfect pop of colour that lasts all day. $53.00 at Sephora

Make Up For Ever Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint with Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic Acids Can’t forget a good skin tint! Make Up For Ever’s Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint does it all – blending the glow of makeup with the care of skincare. Infused with hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, it hydrates, smooths and plumps while giving lightweight coverage for a natural, your-skin-but-better finish. $49.00 at Shoppers Drug Mart

