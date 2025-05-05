Inside Bubble Skincare: Shai Eisenman’s mission to make high-quality beauty affordable

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shai Eisenman was just 21 when she became a CEO. Now she’s disrupting skincare with purpose. Shai Eisenman’s journey into entrepreneurship started early – both in age and ambition. Growing up with an inventor father, the idea of building something from scratch was always in her orbit. “It was always kind of a dream,” she says. By 15, she was already pursuing her BA; by 16, working full time; and by 21, she was leading a division of a public company in the UK, managing a team of over 90.

But Eisenman wanted more than executive titles and operational success – she wanted meaning. That desire led her to skincare, a category she fell in love with for its unique intersection of clinical efficacy and emotional impact. Having personally struggled with acne, she understood how powerful skincare could be – not just for the skin, but for self-esteem. “It’s something that has such an importance to how you feel about yourself,” she says.

With Bubble, the brand she founded in 2020, Eisenman set out to challenge an industry where high prices, outdated decision-making, and lack of inclusivity were the norm. She didn’t just want to build another skincare company – she wanted to reinvent what affordable, effective, and emotionally resonant skincare could look like.

Q: Can you tell us about the inspiration behind Bubble Skincare?

A: When I looked at the beauty industry, I saw so many incredible, high-quality products at expensive price points. But with the more affordable options, people are still stuck with the same outdated products I had growing up. It felt like there was a real opportunity to give consumers something so much better – something they really deserve. My goal was to offer better ingredients, better quality, and a better experience – all at an affordable price. We launched in November 2020, and it’s been a wild ride ever since.

Q: What makes Bubble products different from others in the market?

A: We’ve completely flipped the typical model by creating products that should be priced at $100, but we’ve lowered the margin to make them truly affordable. We save on marketing and focus on what matters most – quality products. Our products are developed with input from a dermatologist advisory board, our in-house R&D team, and our 80,000-member community. If a product doesn’t have a 90% approval rate from our community, we don’t launch it. There’s a lot of thoughtfulness that goes into every product. We also work years in advance on product development, which means we’re always planning for the future.

How has your company evolved since its inception? What challenges have you faced along the way?

A: You get curve balls every day and you just need to figure out how you catch them. Initially, we started as a DTC (direct-to-consumer) brand. Even though our team had over a hundred years of experience in beauty, I came with no experience and didn’t have the connections to retailers. Our biggest learning was that consumers actually really want to shop us in-store, and even though we’re an American brand, 60% of our traffic was international. We then shifted to retail partnerships, launching in stores like Walmart, CVS, and Ulta. Now, four and a half years later, we’re available in the U.S. and Canada, and we’re excited to be in Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart Canada.

Q: Can you share some of the charitable initiatives your brand supports?

A: Mental health is a key focus for us. We’ve partnered with organizations like NAMI and the Trevor Project to support mental health in our community. Acne and skincare struggles often affect self-esteem, so we see skincare as a form of self-care. We’ve also supported causes like the LA Fire Foundation, donating products and funds during the fires. Our charitable initiatives evolve based on the needs of our community, but mental health will always remain a core part of our mission.

Q: What are some of your favourite products from your line?

A: It’s hard to pick a favourite, but I can share my routine! I start with First Class, a gentle gel cleanser with ingredients like glucamalactone and caffeine. Then, I use Bounce Back, a balancing mist with rose water and niacinamide. For hydration, I love Water Slide, a hyaluronic acid serum that feels like a glass of water for your skin. Daydream, a vitamin C and niacinamide serum, is a must for brightening, and Slam Dunk is the perfect rich moisturizer that absorbs quickly without feeling too heavy.

Q: What advice do you have for women who want to pursue entrepreneurship?

A: My advice is to listen to your customers and don’t assume you know what they want. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have all the answers, but the truth is that understanding your customer’s needs is key to success.

I think as female entrepreneurs, we tend to sometimes take no’s to heart and take it personally. It’s important to be resilient, and understand that ‘no’ doesn’t define you. You’re going to get a ‘no’ from so many people around you. But ‘no’ doesn’t say anything about your journey, and doesn’t define you.

Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer Bubble’s Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer has a rich, luxurious feel, thanks to nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter. Despite its creamy texture, it absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling heavy. Designed to provide deep moisture and lasting hydration, it strikes the perfect balance between rich nourishment and a light finish, making it ideal for daily use. $22.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $9.98 at Walmart

Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides Water Slide Hydrating Serum is a refreshing, ultra-hydrating serum that feels like a “glass of water” for your skin. Packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, it leaves your skin plump, smooth, and glowing. Eisenman shared that after testing over 100 different hyaluronic acid serums, Water Slide stood out for its hydration and lightweight texture. It absorbs quickly without any sticky residue, making it a must-have for anyone looking for deep, lasting moisture. $24.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $19.97 at Walmart

Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum The Daydream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum combines the powerful brightening effects of vitamin C and niacinamide in one lightweight formula. This unique combination helps even out skin tone, reduce redness, and enhance radiance. The serum absorbs quickly, leaving no sticky residue, just smooth, glowing skin. $24.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $19.97 at Walmart

Fresh Start Gel Cleanser The Fresh Start Gel Cleanser is a gentle, science-backed daily cleanser designed for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. Formulated with polyhydroxy acid (PHA) gluconolactone, it exfoliates the skin’s outermost layer, evens out tone and texture, and removes excess oil without causing dryness or irritation. Additional ingredients like spearmint extract, caffeine, aloe leaf juice, red algae extract, and lavender flower water work together to soothe, calm, and moisturize the skin while reducing oil production and puffiness. $22.99 at shoppers Drug Mart $20.97 at Walmart

Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist Bubble’s Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist is a refreshing, alcohol-free toner mist designed to hydrate, balance, and calm stressed or irritated skin. Powered by niacinamide and sea water, it helps control oil, reduce redness, and support a healthy skin barrier – perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin. $18.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $14.39 at Walmart

Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask Bubble’s Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask is a creamy, all-night mask designed to smooth, soothe, brighten, and hydrate your skin while you sleep – all without clogging pores. Ideal for all skin types, especially dry or flaky skin, this mask is fragrance-free and recommended for ages 14 and up. $26.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $22.97 at Walmart

