Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 2:45 pm
Mindbender roller-coaster in West Edmonton Mall. View image in full screen
Mindbender roller-coaster in West Edmonton Mall. Global News

The Mindbender, billed as the world’s largest indoor triple-loop roller-coaster, has been shut down for good, West Edmonton’s Mall’s Galaxyland confirmed Monday.

The roller-coaster has made its home inside the mall since 1985. Galaxyland said the area the ride was located in will be redeveloped.

The changes to the area started with the decommissioning and removal of the Mindbender, a statement from the mall explained.

The Mindbender roller coaster in West Edmonton Mall’s Galaxyland. View image in full screen
The Mindbender roller coaster in West Edmonton Mall’s Galaxyland. Supplied: WEM

“The iconic Mindbender has been the park’s premier thrill ride since the grand opening in 1985,” said Lori Bethel, the mall’s vice-president of parks and attractions.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the Mindbender will be missed, we are excited to announce that we are working on groundbreaking new plans for family thrills that will immerse our guests in an out-of-this-world experience.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Survivor of 1986 West Edmonton Mall roller-coaster crash wants tribute'
Survivor of 1986 West Edmonton Mall roller-coaster crash wants tribute

The ride became infamous in 1986, when, on June 14, three people died when the last car jumped the track.

The car was going about 100 km/h when it struck a pillar and hurled its four passengers to the concrete floor below.

Read more: Survivor of 1986 West Edmonton Mall roller-coaster crash wants tribute

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

It shut down for more than a year. After safety modifications, it reopened as a main attraction at the mall.

A provincial inquiry eventually blamed the crash on a defunct West German company for design and manufacturing flaws. It found that four bolts had worked loose, allowing a wheel assembly to fall off the roller-coaster car.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'From the archives: roller-coaster crash inquiry'
From the archives: roller-coaster crash inquiry

–With files from The Canadian Press

West Edmonton MallRoller CoasterGalaxylandroller-coaster crashMindbenderedmonton roller coasterindoor roller coasterWEM roller coaster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers