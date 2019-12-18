West Edmonton Mall’s Galaxyland to undergo Hasbro-themed rebrand

Send this page to someone via email

After 24 years of of being space themed, the amusement park at West Edmonton Mall is getting a big makeover due to a new licensing agreement with toy and entertainment giant Hasbro.

Galaxyland will undergo a transformation that will include Hasbro brands such as My Little Pony, Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Nerf, Play-Doh, Battleship, Operation, and more.

Hasbro branding will be incorporated in more than 25 rides, games and attractions covering an area of three-and-a-half acres, the mall announced Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to bring a number of exciting rides and activities themed to many of Hasbro’s iconic brands,” said Matt Proulx, Hasbro’s vice president of location-based entertainment.

The park will also feature new Hasbro retailing and food options, and upon completion will reopen as “Galaxyland powered by Hasbro.”

“We are delighted to welcome Hasbro to Galaxyland,” WEM general manager Danielle Woo said.

“Both of our brands represent dynamic family fun and ‘Galaxyland powered by Hasbro’ will combine our amazing rides and attractions with Hasbro’s loved and well-known brands.”

Construction will begin this month, with the grand opening scheduled for winter 2020. Galaxyland will remain open throughout the process, the mall said.

The indoor amusement park was originally known as Fantasyland from 1983 to 1995, however that name was already used at The Walt Disney Company theme parks around the world and as a result, the mall was taken to court.

West Edmonton Mall lost the lawsuit, and was forced to change the park’s name, although the mall was allowed to continue using the name “Fantasyland Hotel.”

In 1995, the park re-branded as Galaxyland with a space age theme and mascot named “Cosmo.”

The amusement park is home to the world’s tallest and longest indoor roller coaster, the Mindbender, as well as the world’s tallest indoor tower ride, the Space Shot.

The mall said this will be the first Hasbro-themed amusement park in Canada. Earlier this year, it announced a Hasbro-themed water park in Malaysia.

West Edmonton Mall is owned by the Triple Five Group, which is based in Edmonton and run by the Ghermezian family, who built the mall in the 1980s.