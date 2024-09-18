Kate Middleton marks quiet return to work following cancer treatment

Send this page to someone via email

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s back to work she goes!

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a quiet return to work this week, almost six months after she revealed to the world she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The princess met with her Centre for Early Childhood staff and employees of Kensington Palace on Tuesday, The Telegraph reports.

The meeting was confirmed in the Court Circular — the official record of royal engagements — and is only the third time Middleton has been mentioned in the records since stepping away from public duties earlier this year due to her cancer diagnosis, according to ITV.

The project examines “how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today’s hardest social challenges such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide and homelessness,” per the Royal Family’s official site.

On Sept. 9, Middleton shared a video to social media, announcing she had completed chemo and would begin a slow return to work in the coming months.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

In the intimate video, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at her family enjoying time in nature and playing cards with her parents, she called this year “incredibly tough” and said she still has a long road to go. However, she said it’s a “relief” to be finished this part of her treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” her message read. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The video came nine months after Kensington Palace announced that the princess had undergone surgery for an undisclosed abdominal issue. She later disclosed that the surgery led to doctors discovering cancer. The type or nature of her cancer has not been confirmed.

Middleton remained largely absent from public life in 2024, stepping back from her royal duties and appearances to focus on her health. She has only undertaken two events in an official capacity this year — in June she appeared at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration for King Charles’ birthday, and earlier this summer she appeared at Wimbledon alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales, presents the winner’s trophy to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (L) after he beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on Day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

There are rumours her next public appearance could come in November, with The Sunday Times reporting last week that she hoped to “potentially” join the King, husband Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to pay tribute to fallen service members on Nov. 10.