May 18, 2018 10:52 am

Edmonton’s Triple Five gets the green light to build Miami megamall

By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Artistic rendering of the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group - which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group
A gigantic US$4-billion retail and entertainment complex won government approval Thursday after years of debate, greenlighting what promises to be the largest mall in North America, just a few miles from the environmentally sensitive Florida Everglades.

The Miami-Dade County Commission voted 9-1 to approve American Dream Miami, which would be built on 70 hectares of now-vacant land at the busy confluence of Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike, northwest of Miami International Airport.

Artistic rendering of the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group – which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group

Plans call for hundreds of retail shops and restaurants, but the developers don’t want people to call it a mall. They’re pointing to its planned theme-park attractions such as an indoor ski slope, submarine ride, water park and skating rink, along with 2,000 hotel rooms.

“We’re not building a mall. We’re not in the mall business,” said Don Ghermezian, president of Edmonton-based developer Triple Five.

“This is a park that is meant to compete with the best parks in America.”

American Dream Miami would be about 111,400 square metres larger than the 452,400-square-metre Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., a similar entertainment and retail centre that was also developed by Triple Five and is now the largest in the United States.

Artistic rendering of the indoor skating rink at the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group – which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group

The Triple Five Group is based in Edmonton and run by the Ghermezian family, who built West Edmonton Mall (WEM) in the early 1980s.

That building held the title as largest shopping mall in the world until 2004. At just over 492,000 square metres, WEM remains the largest mall in North America — however, the new mall in Miami will steal that title.

West Edmonton Mall

Ice skating rink at the West Edmonton Mall.

Dave Buston, Canadian Press
West Edmonton Mall

A girl skates by on the NHL sized Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, August 9, 2007. The rink is used periodically by the Edmonton Oilers for practices, minor hockey tournaments, figure skating, and public skating. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

twizzard5

Shoppers enjoy an indoor blizzard at West Edmonton Mall Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015.

Global News
West Edmonton Mall

The World Waterpark in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, August 9, 2007. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

The Canadian Press
West Edmonton Mall

People riding tubes get splashed and overturned by waves in the World Waterpark’s wave pool in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, August 9, 2007. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

West Edmonton Mall

A replica of the Santa Maria sits in a large man made pool of water in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday, August 10, 2007. The ship is used for events such as charity fundraisers and weddings. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

CP PHOTO - Jordan Verlage
West Edmonton Mall

The Europa Boulevard section in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, August 9, 2007. The shopping area houses high end clothing stores such as Henry Singer, High Grade Clothing, and Paradox. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

West Edmonton Mall

Mardi Gras decorations line the hallways in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday, August 10, 2007. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

West Edmonton Mall

Golfers can play 18 challenging holes of mini-golf in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday, August 10, 2007. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

West Edmonton Mall

The Space Drop ride operates in West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday, August 10, 2007. The Galaxyland amusement park houses three indoor rollercoasters among many other rides and games. (CP PHOTO – Jordan Verlage)

The American Dream Miami mall will have many of the same features as West Edmonton Mall, including movie theatres, water fountains, a luxury hotel, an indoor/outdoor theme park, an indoor waterpark and skating rink, aquarium. It will also have a submarine ride — which WEM used to have — as well as an indoor ski park.

Artistic rendering of the indoor ski area at the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group – which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group

Language was added Thursday to ensure no taxpayer dollars will be spent on the Miami project.

Supporters say developers will follow environmental rules meant to protect the Everglades and pay for measures to address traffic concerns.

Triple Five estimates it would draw some 30 million visitors a year and as many as 70,000 separate vehicle trips every day. Neighbouring Broward County has threatened to sue if developers don’t address gridlock — and tens of millions of dollars have been pledged by Triple Five to widen roads, pay for additional buses and so forth.

“We’re talking about a tremendous increased volume of traffic,” said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who cast the lone no vote.

Artistic rendering of the indoor skating rink at the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group – which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group

Developers say the project — which still needs to obtain 32 local, state and federal permits — will create at least 14,000 permanent jobs, as well as thousands more during construction. Supporters pointed to that and many other envisioned economic plusses and urged yes votes to help Miami compete against Orlando’s tourist mecca.

“It is the most significant project that has been done in Miami-Dade County,” said Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, whose district includes the complex. “It’s a good day for us.”

Environmental groups say it’s too close to the Everglades, threatens the region’s drinking water, could be swamped by rising seas and will require vast amounts of electricity.

“This place is a treasure house of public lands, nature, wildlife and beauty,” said Matt Schwartz, executive director of the South Florida Wildlands Association. “There is nothing positive about this project whatsoever.”

Artistic rendering of the indoor water park at the American Dream Miami mall complex in Florida, which will be built by Edmonton-based Triple Five Group – which also owns West Edmonton Mall.

Credit: Triple Five Group

Other opponents wore T-shirts that read “No Megamall, No Traffic” and “Say No to the American Nightmare Mall.”

And that’s not all: Another developer, The Graham Companies, plans a separate construction project adjacent to the mall that would include office space, retail and 2,000 apartments.

Proponents say the critics should embrace the potentially vast impact the overall project could have on the entire south Florida region, which has never had a large theme park drawing tens of millions of tourists every year.

“This is a game changer. This is a watershed development for our community,” said Commissioner Dennis Moss.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

