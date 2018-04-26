LISTEN: Ethical retailing — just a trend, or the future of shopping?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Back in March, Mountain Equipment Co-op decided to stop selling outdoor equipment brands linked to a U.S. gun maker. The move appeared to be largely in response to consumer pressure.

Is this the new normal? Are customers starting care more about the ethical practices of the brands they buy and the stores they frequent?

In this instalment of CKNW’s the Future of Work series, we look at whether ethical retailing is the way of the future.

Host Lynda Steele spoke with John Marron, director of commercial relations and marketing for Fairtrade Canada.

He said consumers — particularly those among younger generations — are increasingly concerned about ensuring the dollars they spend go to fair wages or sustainable production methods.

It’s been enough to drive Canadian growth in fair trade items by seven per cent in 2016, and Marron said that trend appears to have accelerated last year.

