LISTEN: The role of car sharing in the future of transportation

In Metro Vancouver, the number of cars and level of congestion on the road seem to be increasing every year, while the price of gas and insurance are skyrocketing.

What’s the answer if you need to drive occasionally but want to cut costs? For many, it’s joining a car share.

On Friday, CKNW’s Lynda Steele spoke with Patrick Nangle, CEO of Modo, a made-in-Vancouver car-share success story.

The company was just the second car-share company in North America when it started in the West End from a Simon Fraser University thesis project with just two cars and 16 members.

Now it’s in 20 B.C. cities, has 20,000 members and 600 cars.

The company’s software systems are licensed to another dozen car-share companies across Canada, and four more in the U.S.

With B.C.’s population growing and the roads getting ever more congested, Nangle argues the future is bright for the car-sharing industry.

