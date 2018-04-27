With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

With thousands of people moving to Vancouver every year, planning how to move people and goods around is an ever-evolving job.

In order to prepare for future expansion, the City of Vancouver has created a long-term strategic vision for the city to help guide transportation and land-use decisions, along with public investment in the years ahead.

It’s called Transportation 2040, and it provides a blueprint for the city to move forward, build on past success and rise to meet new and emerging challenges.

It also offers a window into the kinds of jobs that might be available as Vancouver builds out its system of transit and transportation, and how the changes will affect industries that already exist.

In this instalment of the Future of Work series, City of Vancouver manager of transportation planning Dale Bracewell joins host Simi Sara to explain what working in the transportation sector might look like in the decades to come.

LISTEN: Vancouver has big transportation plans. How will they affect your job?

