Dating apps ‘worse than ever’ for your privacy, report warns

Dating apps are “worse than ever for your privacy,” a new report warns.

The report from Mozilla, a software community dedicated to keeping the internet a global public resource, states that many apps collect and share user’s personal data without them knowing.

Mozilla gave 22 of the 25 popular dating apps it reviewed, including Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, what it called a “Privacy Not Included” label, meaning the researchers recommend people “think twice” before using them.

The report states “companies often… use your personal information for reasons unrelated to love. They often say they can share it, sell it or just don’t do the bare minimum to keep that data secure.”

The report states that companies gather the data users enter – like personal details about race and religion, political views and photos – and may “share or sell your personal information for advertising.”

“We also couldn’t confirm whether half (52 per cent) of the apps do the bare minimum to keep all your personal information safe,” Mozilla researchers wrote.

Several apps have suffered major data breaches in recent years, the report states.

Reuters reported on Monday that hundreds of users of Grindr in the U.K. are suing the app for allegedly sharing their HIV status with third parties without their consent for commercial uses.

A Grindr spokesperson has denied the claim.

Mozilla researchers also write that apps gather data users don’t even know they are sharing, including data about where and when photos were taken called metadata, for example.

“Sixty-four per cent of the apps’ privacy policies mention creating ‘inferences’ about you,” the report states, “usually to target you with more ads or services to get more of your money.”

Researchers only gave one app a passing grade for privacy: Lex, an app focused on lesbian, bisexual and trans people.

Researchers awarded Happn and eharmony the next best apps for privacy, saying they were neither good nor bad.

All the rest received warning labels for having what researchers called a poor track record on protecting privacy, data control or data use.

Researchers also cautioned that only two companies own about half the apps, with Match Group owning Tinder, OKCupid and Hinge, among others, and Spark Network owning Christian Mingle, JDate and Elite Singles.

“That means your personal data can be shared from any of the apps within their bigger company. That’s a lot of sharing and that’s not good,” the report states.

The authors gave three recommendations.

First, people on dating apps should treat them more like their LinkedIn profile and assume anyone can see what they have uploaded, advising: “Only post photos and details you’re OK with being public.”

Second, researchers say dating app users shouldn’t connect their social media accounts to their profile because doing so shares even more of their personal information.

Finally, the authors say people should limit app permissions, meaning users should not let apps access their location, address book and camera roll.

— with a file from Reuters