Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again on charges of domestic violence

Zachery Ty Bryan has once again been arrested over alleged domestic violence, according to press reports.

Bryan, who played the eldest Taylor son on Tim Allen’s ’90s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested for felony assault on Friday in Eugene, Ore., TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, police received a call regarding a physical dispute between a man and a woman at a residence. When they arrived at the scene, Bryan, 41, was no longer there. Police tracked him down and escorted him to jail.

View image in full screen Blake Clark, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Canadian actress Pamela Anderson, Richard Karn, (front) Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Zachery Ty Bryan attend the 18th Annual People’s Choice Awards, held at Universal Studios Hollywood in March 1992. Vinnie Zuffante / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter reports that he’s been charged with assault in the fourth degree under the Abuse Prevention Act. The other party involved in the altercation has not been named.

It’s a situation that appears to mirror the actor’s 2020 arrest for the assault of his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Fay Cartwright.

At the time, he was charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment and interference with making a police report.

In this handout provided by the Lane County Jail, actor Zachery Ty Bryan poses for a mugshot after being arrested on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in Eugene, Ore. Lane County Jail via Getty Images

The most serious charges in 2020 were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours — menacing and fourth-degree assault — and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Additionally, he was required to attend a violence intervention program and ordered not to have any contact with Cartwright. According to several outlets, the couple are still together and have three children.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Bryan told the outlet that the 2020 incident was “so blown out of proportion” and claimed that it was not as dramatic as stated in the police report.

“We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had (thin walls), everybody could hear,” he told the outlet.

“At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something,” he said at the time. “I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanours and called it a day.”

This most recent arrest is just the latest in a string of legal troubles Bryan has faced over recent years. In 2020 he was also booked for driving under the influence — his fourth DUI since 2004.