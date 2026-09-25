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Crime

Convicted B.C. child killer granted 60-day unescorted leave to take cooking classes

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 9:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Convicted child killer granted unescorted temporary absences from prison'
Convicted child killer granted unescorted temporary absences from prison
Fear and anger for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered almost 26 years ago, as her killer is about to get unescorted temporary absences from prison. Shane Ertmoed is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder but he's being allowed out for 60 days to attend a cooking program. Aaron McArthur reports.
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Convicted child killer Shane Ertmoed, who is serving a life sentence, has been granted a 60-day unescorted temporary absence from prison to take cooking classes.

Ertmoed was denied day parole last year because he still posed a risk of serious harm to others.

Ertmoed, then 24, was convicted in 2002 of the sexual assault and killing of 10-year-old Heather Thomas.

Thomas disappeared on October 1, 2000, while riding a bike outside her father’s townhouse complex in Cloverdale.

Her body was found three weeks later in Alouette Lake.

Click to play video: 'Child killer Shane Ertmoed applies for unescorted day passes'
Child killer Shane Ertmoed applies for unescorted day passes

Heather’s mother, Jody Aspin, told Global News she was outraged to learn of the parole board’s decision.

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I’m afraid and I’m afraid for the children, because I know what he did to my daughter and I know he will do it again,” she said.

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“And no one should have the life that I have because of him.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "And no one should have the life that I have because of him."

The Parole Board acknowledges the seriousness of Ertmoed’s crime and his history of sexual behaviour involving children, but stated he has made progress in treatment, has been taking medication to reduce sexual arousal, and has completed previous escorted temporary absences without concern.

Under the plan, Ertmoed will live at a community residential facility under 24-hour supervision. He will work four-and-a-half hours a day, five-days-a-week with a Red Seal Chef.

He will also continue counselling and other rehabilitation programs.

Click to play video: 'Child killer Shane Ertmoed granted escorted-leave'
Child killer Shane Ertmoed granted escorted-leave

Ertmoed will be under strict conditions that include him not being allowed to return to the Lower Mainland, including Surrey, or visit the provinces of Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.

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He also cannot have unsupervised contact with girls under 18 years old and his internet and electronic devices will be subject to strict restrictions and monitoring.

Aspin said the decision is just another example of how Heather’s family is made to continuously suffer at the hands of her daughter’s killer.

“Everyone always says, ‘it can never happen to you,'” she said.

“Well, it did happen to me. Be near your kids; walk them to school, know where they are at all times. Just treasure every moment you have with your kids. Because otherwise, you’re gonna end up like me. I go and visit my daughter in a graveyard.

That’s not how life is supposed to be.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: That's not how life is supposed to be."

The 60-day temporary absence was authorized on Sept. 2, with Ertmoed slated to start his release on Sept. 28.

That date has now been postponed, but the reason is unclear.

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