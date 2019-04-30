13 RCMP puppies named by children through countrywide contest

Thirteen unborn RCMP dogs already have names, thanks to the RCMP’s 2019 Name the Puppy contest.

Contest entrants had to be under the age of 14, and a Canadian citizen.

The German shepherd puppies, born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta., throughout the year, will all have names starting with “M”.

The centre trains dogs for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada.

The contest received a record-setting 34,714 entries from children in every province and territory, beating the previous record by over 13,000 entries. The names are listed at the bottom of this story.

“This year’s response was remarkable,” Insp. Bill Long, the officer in charge of the Police Dog Services Training Centre, said in a release.

“These names will serve our dogs with pride.”

Along with the honour of naming an RCMP puppy, each of the 13 winners will receive an official RCMP baseball cap, a plush dog named Justice, and a photo of the puppy they named.

RCMP police service dog teams are vital in frontline policing. Their jobs involve searching for missing or lost people, tracking and apprehending criminals, the removal of illicit drugs from the streets, detecting explosives, and searching for evidence used in crimes.

Name the Puppy contest winners:

Mace – Abaan Shaikh, Saskatoon

Marci – Daelyn van Runt, Calgary

Madox – Teagan Stuart, Whitehorse

Magnum – Blake Pierce, Stratford, P.E.I

Makwa – Lyila Bruyere, Fort Alexander, Man.

Maple – Owen Pottie, Iqaluit, Nunavut

Marlow – Caleb Kilba, Kamloops, B.C.

Max – Skye Green Paulatuk, Northwest Territories

Maya – Ben Beaton, Antigonish, N.S.

Memphis – Kaiden Yu, Ottawa

Mika – Alyssa Dawe, Conception Bay South, N.L.

Milly – Emily Richard, Shediac River, N.B.

Moose – Kyle Brazeau of Dorval, Que.

All the German shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC as part of the RCMP Police Dog Breeding Program.