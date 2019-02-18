Saskatchewan police dog helps arrest alleged vehicle thief who struck patrol car
Prince Albert police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges after a stolen van struck one of their patrol vehicles on the long weekend.
The stolen vehicle was spotted in the city by police at roughly 11:40 p.m. CT on Feb. 16, and they followed it to a home on Laurier Drive.
READ MORE: Prince Albert police investigate 2019’s first homicide after man dies in hospital
Officers turned on their emergency lights once the van came to a stop on the driveway.
Police said the van suddenly reversed out of the driveway, before striking a patrol vehicle and driving away.
WATCH: Man charged with theft of Calgary police vehicle has history of similar crimes
The van eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Prince Albert Inn, where it came to a stop and the driver fled on foot.
READ MORE: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police dog Febee assisted police in apprehending the Prince Albert man.
He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, operation of a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.
The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance Feb. 19.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.