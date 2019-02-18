Crime
February 18, 2019 7:35 pm
Updated: February 18, 2019 7:37 pm

Saskatchewan police dog helps arrest alleged vehicle thief who struck patrol car

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police dog Febee assisted officers in apprehending a 37-year-old man after a stolen van struck a patrol vehicle this long weekend.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges after a stolen van struck one of their patrol vehicles on the long weekend.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the city by police at roughly 11:40 p.m. CT on Feb. 16, and they followed it to a home on Laurier Drive.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police investigate 2019’s first homicide after man dies in hospital

Officers turned on their emergency lights once the van came to a stop on the driveway.

Police said the van suddenly reversed out of the driveway, before striking a patrol vehicle and driving away.

WATCH: Man charged with theft of Calgary police vehicle has history of similar crimes

The van eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Prince Albert Inn, where it came to a stop and the driver fled on foot.

READ MORE: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police dog Febee assisted police in apprehending the Prince Albert man.

He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, operation of a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance Feb. 19.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Evade Police
Febee
Laurier Drive
Police Dog
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Inn
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan
Stolen Van
thief apprehended
Vehicle Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.