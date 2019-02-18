Saskatchewan police dog helps arrest alleged vehicle thief who struck patrol car

Prince Albert police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges after a stolen van struck one of their patrol vehicles on the long weekend.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the city by police at roughly 11:40 p.m. CT on Feb. 16, and they followed it to a home on Laurier Drive.

Officers turned on their emergency lights once the van came to a stop on the driveway.

Police said the van suddenly reversed out of the driveway, before striking a patrol vehicle and driving away.

The van eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Prince Albert Inn, where it came to a stop and the driver fled on foot.

Police dog Febee assisted police in apprehending the Prince Albert man.

He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, operation of a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance Feb. 19.

