Prince Albert police dog Daxa retiring

Police dog Daxa, who has served and protected the people of Prince Albert, Sask., alongside her partner for the past five years, is retiring.

During her time with the Prince Albert Police Service, she caught over 200 suspects and assisted in solving many crimes.

The dog proved she was one of the best in the country at the 2017 Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) event in Edmonton. The team, comprised of Cst. Kelsey Bighetty and Daxa, was awarded first place in tracking at the national championship.

The canine team was also recognized in December with the St. Johns Life Saving Award for assisting the RCMP in locating a near-frozen man in frigid temperatures. They also received the RCMP Commendation Award for going above and beyond on the call.

Prince Albert police are inviting the public to Daxa’s retirement party on on Thursday, Dec. 20, her last day of work. The celebration will be held at Alfred Jenkins Field House from 3 to 5 p.m. CT.

“Daxa has done an amazing job and is definitely one of a kind. She will definitely have a relaxed and joyful retirement,” Bighetty said in a press release.

Daxa will continue to live with Bighetty and his family during her retirement.

