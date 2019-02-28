Meet Halifax’s newest police dogs: Sully and Jinx

There are eight new paws on the ground for Halifax Regional Police after two police service dogs were recognized as official members of the force.

Sully and Jynx were presented with K-9 Unit badges at a ceremony Thursday, with dignitaries such as Mayor Mike Savage, Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais and a number of municipal councillors in attendance.

Sully’s handler, Const. Craig Durling, says it’s fantastic to see his partner receive his badge.

“It completes the whole training and all the hard work that was put into where we have gotten to today,” he said.

Halifax police dog Steeler set to enjoy retirement after 'illustrious' 8-year career

The two dogs underwent a rigorous five-month training program in order to be ready to do their jobs.

“It’s a tiring course with long days. But it’s very much worth it,” Durling said.

Const. Dan Barube says he chose Jynx for his partner’s name since he’ll hopefully “jinx” the “bad guys” as they try to escape.

The two hardworking pups were full of energy during the ceremony as Blais welcomed them to the force.

“These dogs are trained to track lost people, detect illegal drugs and apprehend fleeing suspects on command,” said Blais, in a media release.

“They are dedicated workers who have truly earned their badges. An HRP badge confirms a commitment to both Halifax Regional Police and the communities we serve.”