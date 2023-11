See more sharing options

RCMP in High River, Alta., responded to a high-risk call at 131 8 Ave. in the town of High River on Wednesday morning.

Police advised residents inside the apartment building to shelter in place along with residents in the building’s vicinity.

RCMP asked residents not to post any information regarding police activities on social media.

Officers plan to update the situation later Wednesday.