Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP lift shelter in place for St. Albert neighbourhood after suspect arrested

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 2:09 pm
Officers were called to Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive around 1 a.m. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
Officers were called to Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive around 1 a.m. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area. RCMP
RCMP in St. Albert have arrested a man in connection with an early morning firearms complaint.

Officers were called to Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive around 1 a.m. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area. Officers asked residents in stay in their homes while they investigated the threat.

The suspect was arrested around 5 a.m. and the notice to shelter in place was lifted.

Police remained on scene for several hours while they conducted their investigation.

RCMP said more information would be released once charges were laid.

Fort Saskatchewan man arrested after shelter in place, firearms complaint
