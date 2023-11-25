RCMP lift shelter in place for St. Albert neighbourhood after suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in St. Albert have arrested a man in connection with an early morning firearms complaint.

Officers were called to Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive around 1 a.m. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area. Officers asked residents in stay in their homes while they investigated the threat.

The suspect was arrested around 5 a.m. and the notice to shelter in place was lifted.

Police remained on scene for several hours while they conducted their investigation.

RCMP said more information would be released once charges were laid.