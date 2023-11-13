Menu

Crime

RCMP release photos after armed robbery at St. Albert casino

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 3:59 pm
Suspect and suspect vehicle in armed robbery at Century Casino in St. Albert on Nov. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect and suspect vehicle in armed robbery at Century Casino in St. Albert on Nov. 12, 2023. Supplied: RCMP
Photos of a suspect and vehicle have been released by St. Albert RCMP after a man robbed the Century Casino with a firearm on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:52 p.m., a man walked into the casino, pulled out a gun and demanded money, RCMP said.

He left in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee with an undisclosed amount of money.

As part of their investigation, RCMP are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who is described as a man in his 40s and approximately 5’5″ tall. He was wearing a black mask, black ball cap, black gloves, dark jacket, dark hoodie and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at (780) 458-7700.

