RCMP release photos after armed robbery at St. Albert casino

Photos of a suspect and vehicle have been released by St. Albert RCMP after a man robbed the Century Casino with a firearm on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:52 p.m., a man walked into the casino, pulled out a gun and demanded money, RCMP said.

He left in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee with an undisclosed amount of money.

As part of their investigation, RCMP are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who is described as a man in his 40s and approximately 5’5″ tall. He was wearing a black mask, black ball cap, black gloves, dark jacket, dark hoodie and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at (780) 458-7700.