Calgary police looking for tips from public on casino robbery suspect

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for the robbery of a casino.

Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, a man entered the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 11500 35 St. S.E. and approached employees. Police said he told the casino workers he had a weapon and demanded cash, before fleeing the casino with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said no injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

The suspect is described as having a “heavy build.” Police said he was wearing a medical mask, a black jacket, a black toque and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or location is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

