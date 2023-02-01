Calgary Police Service seeking suspects in northeast shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify suspects involved in a confrontation and shooting that lasted around an hour on Monday evening.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E. at around 5:15 p.m. Multiple individuals were involved in a confrontation that began outside a residence at the 400 block of Taralake Way N.E. before the shooting occurred, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

The individuals were travelling in four separate vehicles, according to police.

The suspects smashed the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle in the Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. during the incident before they realized it belonged to an innocent citizen, police said.

The suspects also collided with a second uninvolved vehicle in the intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail N.E. and fled the scene.

The CPS said the suspects travelled towards the Cornerstone neighbourhood, where the shooting occurred.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police said they believe that multiple citizens may have witnessed the incident and are asking them to come forward.

Police also said the incident was believed to be targeted and the individuals were known to each other.

The CPS described the suspect vehicles as:

A blue Toyota Yaris

A white Nissan Rogue

A white Lexus GS sedan

A grey Volkswagen

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the following areas between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Monday is asked to reach out to police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers:

The 400 block of Taralake Way N.E.

The intersection of Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

The intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail/96 Avenue N.E.

The 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E.

A CPS spokesperson told QR Calgary that the news release wasn’t published until Wednesday because investigators were trying to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

“This is actually a very quick timeline. Investigators were working to identify the suspects on Monday and Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.