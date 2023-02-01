Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary Police Service seeking suspects in northeast shooting

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 1, 2023 6:49 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify suspects involved in a confrontation and shooting that lasted around an hour on Monday evening.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E. at around 5:15 p.m. Multiple individuals were involved in a confrontation that began outside a residence at the 400 block of Taralake Way N.E. before the shooting occurred, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

The individuals were travelling in four separate vehicles, according to police.

Read more: 2 people charged after attempted kidnapping in downtown Calgary

Read next: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls

The suspects smashed the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle in the Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. during the incident before they realized it belonged to an innocent citizen, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects also collided with a second uninvolved vehicle in the intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail N.E. and fled the scene.

The CPS said the suspects travelled towards the Cornerstone neighbourhood, where the shooting occurred.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Bullets narrowly missed the children’: Edmonton police try to identify suspects

Read next: ‘Doppelganger murder’: Woman accused of killing lookalike to fake her own death

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police said they believe that multiple citizens may have witnessed the incident and are asking them to come forward.

Police also said the incident was believed to be targeted and the individuals were known to each other.

The CPS described the suspect vehicles as:

  • A blue Toyota Yaris
  • A white Nissan Rogue
  • A white Lexus GS sedan
  • A grey Volkswagen

Read more: Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

Read next: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the following areas between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Monday is asked to reach out to police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers:

  • The 400 block of Taralake Way N.E.
  • The intersection of Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E.
  • The intersection of 68 Street and Airport Trail/96 Avenue N.E.
  • The 100 block of Corner Meadows Way N.E.

A CPS spokesperson told QR Calgary that the news release wasn’t published until Wednesday because investigators were trying to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is actually a very quick timeline. Investigators were working to identify the suspects on Monday and Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.

CrimePoliceShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers