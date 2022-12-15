Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate death in Douglasdale

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 11:38 am
Calgary police have blocked off a stretch of road in Douglasdale after one person was confirmed dead on Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police have blocked off a stretch of road in Douglasdale after one person was confirmed dead on Dec. 15, 2022. Michael King, Global News

Calgary police are investigating a death in a southeast neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Though details are still scarce, EMS confirmed to Global News they were called to a police incident on Douglas Ridge Circle S.E.

One person was declared dead.

More to come…

