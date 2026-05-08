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7 comments

  1. Lloyd Ryan
    May 8, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    Now that the Courts are shutting down Trump’s Tariffs he may have been summoned back to the USA to take a crash course in azz kissing in advance of the upcoming CUSMA negotiations ….

  2. TN
    May 8, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    Okay, byeeee!

  3. K Andrews
    May 8, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    I hope Hoekstra stays in the US.

  4. Al Gore
    May 8, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Les’ personal info is online now thanks to Danielle Smith. So there’s that…

  5. Anonymous
    May 8, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    @ Les: Of course you don’t. Drink up.

  6. Ted Cruz
    May 8, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    “Canada” Strong is American rightists anyway.

  7. Les
    May 8, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    Alberta Strong & Free! Don’t care how the rest of Canada feels.

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Canada

Pete Hoekstra cancels Canadian event due to ‘urgent’ return to U.S.

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 12:11 pm
1 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra participates in an interview at the United States Embassy in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra participates in an interview at the United States Embassy in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, has cancelled a planned speaking engagement that was set in Ottawa.

Organizers say Hoekstra was “called to D.C. for urgent meetings, and as such is no longer able to be here today with us for the fireside chat.”

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Hoekstra was set to participate in the discussion at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference on Friday.

His session has been removed from the Canada Strong and Free conference website, as well as his picture that was showcased at the top of the page.

 

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