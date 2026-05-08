Pete Hoekstra cancels Canadian event due to ‘urgent’ return to U.S.

Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, has cancelled a planned speaking engagement that was set in Ottawa.
Organizers say Hoekstra was “called to D.C. for urgent meetings, and as such is no longer able to be here today with us for the fireside chat.”
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Hoekstra was set to participate in the discussion at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference on Friday.
His session has been removed from the Canada Strong and Free conference website, as well as his picture that was showcased at the top of the page.
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