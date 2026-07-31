OPP officer charged with assault after North York traffic stop

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An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an on-duty traffic stop in North York earlier this year.

The incident happened on Jan. 2, when an officer driving an unmarked cruiser stopped a vehicle on Yonge Street, according to a news release from OPP.

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Police said the officer discharged a conducted energy weapon during the traffic stop. The driver was arrested on Highway Traffic Act charges and later taken to hospital for assessment.

The OPP’s Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

As a result, Kevin Noh, 35, of Richmond Hill, who has nine years of service as an OPP provincial constable, has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Noh is assigned to the OPP Highway Safety Division and is currently on administrative duties, police said.

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He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court in Toronto on Oct. 2.